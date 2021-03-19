Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.8 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $146.94 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $57.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.740000 with and P/S ratio of 70.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $135.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.27. The price of the stock has increased by 7.86% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $128.18. The price of the stock has increased by 12.14% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $136.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $144.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $149.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.03% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $148.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of MRNA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $140.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $136.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

