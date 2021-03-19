Moody's Corporation (MCO) EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins Sold $3.4 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Moody's Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Goggins (insider trades) sold 11,527 shares of MCO on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $293.81 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Moody's Corporation publishes credit ratings, and research reports on fixed-income securities, issuers of securities, and other credit obligations. The company primarily provides opinions and reports to investors and institutions. Moody's Corporation has a market cap of $53.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $287.790000 with a P/E ratio of 30.62 and P/S ratio of 10.15. The dividend yield of Moody's Corporation stocks is 0.81%. Moody's Corporation had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Moody's Corporation the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Mark Kaye sold 1,065 shares of MCO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $280.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins sold 11,527 shares of MCO stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $293.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.

Director Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 19,393 shares of MCO stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $80.85.

President, Moody's Analytics Stephen T Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of MCO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $291.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

Director Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 5,393 shares of MCO stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $278.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

SVP-Corporate Controller Caroline Sullivan sold 394 shares of MCO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $282.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

