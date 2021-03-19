>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moody's Corporation (MCO) EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins Sold $3.4 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: MCO +0.06%

EVP and General Counsel of Moody's Corporation (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Goggins (insider trades) sold 11,527 shares of MCO on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $293.81 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Moody's Corporation publishes credit ratings, and research reports on fixed-income securities, issuers of securities, and other credit obligations. The company primarily provides opinions and reports to investors and institutions. Moody's Corporation has a market cap of $53.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $287.790000 with a P/E ratio of 30.62 and P/S ratio of 10.15. The dividend yield of Moody's Corporation stocks is 0.81%. Moody's Corporation had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Moody's Corporation the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Mark Kaye sold 1,065 shares of MCO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $280.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and General Counsel John J Goggins sold 11,527 shares of MCO stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $293.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.
  • Director Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 19,393 shares of MCO stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $80.85.
  • President, Moody's Analytics Stephen T Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of MCO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $291.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.
  • Director Raymond W Mcdaniel sold 5,393 shares of MCO stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $278.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.
  • SVP-Corporate Controller Caroline Sullivan sold 394 shares of MCO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $282.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MCO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)