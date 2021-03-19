>
Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor Sold $762,317 of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: INGN +0.39%

EVP, Engineering of Inogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brenton Taylor (insider trades) sold 14,765 shares of INGN on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $51.63 a share. The total sale was $762,317.

Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.920000 with and P/S ratio of 3.64.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Finance, & CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of INGN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $52.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of INGN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $51.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.
  • EVP, Marketing Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of INGN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $51.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.
  • EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of INGN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $48.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6% since.
  • 10% Owner Holdings A/s Novo sold 790,000 shares of INGN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.92% since.

