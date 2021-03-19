>
Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sold $7.3 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: SFIX -0.97%

CEO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katrina Lake (insider trades) sold 136,366 shares of SFIX on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $53.19 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $5.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.970000 with and P/S ratio of 3.03.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of SFIX stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $53.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.29% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of SFIX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $70.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 26.77% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 43,775 shares of SFIX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.53% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of SFIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $76.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 17,494 shares of SFIX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.41% since.
  • Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of SFIX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $57.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.55% since.
  • Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of SFIX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $50.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SFIX, click here

