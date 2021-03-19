Marcus Corp (MCS) CFO and Treasurer Douglas A Neis Sold $582,250 of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Marcus Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas A Neis (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MCS on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $23.29 a share. The total sale was $582,250.

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are movie theatres and hotels and resorts. Marcus Corp has a market cap of $703.538 million; its shares were traded at around $22.450000 with and P/S ratio of 2.94. The dividend yield of Marcus Corp stocks is 0.77%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres. & CEO - Marcus Theatres Rolando B Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of MCS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $23.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Douglas A Neis sold 25,000 shares of MCS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $23.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David M Baum sold 4,000 shares of MCS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $24.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.92% since.

