Globe Life Inc (GL) Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $11.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.960000 with a P/E ratio of 14.48 and P/S ratio of 2.23. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.77%. Globe Life Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $101.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $101.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $100.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $100.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $100.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $100.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.57. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $95.38. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Officer of Principal Sub John Henry Jr Rogers sold 1,875 shares of GL stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $102.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.

Officer of Principal Sub. David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of GL stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $100.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of GL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $100.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

Former Company Officer Carol A Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

EVP, General Counsel and CRO Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

