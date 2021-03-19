Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $819,762 of Shares

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 1,250 shares of TSLA on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $655.81 a share. The total sale was $819,762.
Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $628.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $654.870000 with a P/E ratio of 1046.12 and P/S ratio of 22.51.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of TSLA stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $655.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
- CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,818 shares of TSLA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $595.08. The price of the stock has increased by 10.05% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with TSLA. Click here to check it out.
- TSLA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TSLA
- Peter Lynch Chart of TSLA
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President, Automative Jerome M Guillen sold 600 shares of TSLA stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $711.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.93% since.
- President, Automative Jerome M Guillen sold 9,400 shares of TSLA stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $681.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.87% since.
- SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 897 shares of TSLA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $595.08. The price of the stock has increased by 10.05% since.
- President, Automotive Jerome M Guillen sold 609 shares of TSLA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $595.08. The price of the stock has increased by 10.05% since.
- Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of TSLA stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $595.08. The price of the stock has increased by 10.05% since.
For the complete insider trading history of TSLA, click here.