Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) CEO and President Joe Walsh Bought $3.7 million of Shares

CEO and President of Thryv Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe Walsh (insider trades) bought 200,000 shares of THRY on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $18.67 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.7 million.

Dex Media Inc is a provider of local marketing solutions that include websites, print, mobile, search engine and social media solutions for local businesses. The Company's brands include Dex One and SuperMedia. Thryv Holdings Inc has a market cap of $636.869 million; its shares were traded at around $20.500000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Capital Management, L. Mudrick sold 26,392 shares of THRY stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $20.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.

Director, 10% Owner Capital Management, L. Mudrick sold 63,916 shares of THRY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $19.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

