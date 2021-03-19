>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) CEO and President Joe Walsh Bought $3.7 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: THRY +0.05%

CEO and President of Thryv Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe Walsh (insider trades) bought 200,000 shares of THRY on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $18.67 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.7 million.

Dex Media Inc is a provider of local marketing solutions that include websites, print, mobile, search engine and social media solutions for local businesses. The Company's brands include Dex One and SuperMedia. Thryv Holdings Inc has a market cap of $636.869 million; its shares were traded at around $20.500000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of THRY stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $18.67. The price of the stock has increased by 9.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Capital Management, L. Mudrick sold 26,392 shares of THRY stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $20.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Capital Management, L. Mudrick sold 63,916 shares of THRY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $19.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of THRY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)