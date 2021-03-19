American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CEO of American Homes 4 Rent (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David P. Singelyn (insider trades) sold 94,364 shares of AMH on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $32.52 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. American Homes 4 Rent has a market cap of $10.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.080000 with a P/E ratio of 114.57 and P/S ratio of 8.35. The dividend yield of American Homes 4 Rent stocks is 0.78%. American Homes 4 Rent had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of AMH stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $32.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

CEO David P. Singelyn sold 255,636 shares of AMH stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $32.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of AMH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $30.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 16,100 shares of AMH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $30.61. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.

COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of AMH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $32.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMH, click here