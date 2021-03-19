Si-bone Inc (SIBN) CFO Laura Francis Sold $612,056 of Shares

CFO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Francis (insider trades) sold 18,358 shares of SIBN on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $33.34 a share. The total sale was $612,056.

Si-bone Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.830000 with and P/S ratio of 13.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $28.65. The price of the stock has increased by 18.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SIBN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $33.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Gordon Freund sold 721,253 shares of SIBN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $30.38. The price of the stock has increased by 11.36% since.

Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SIBN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $31.13. The price of the stock has increased by 8.67% since.

