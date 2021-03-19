>
Irobot Corp (IRBT) EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm Russell J Campanello Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 19, 2021 | About: IRBT +0.57%

EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm of Irobot Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell J Campanello (insider trades) sold 10,686 shares of IRBT on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $122.8 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava. Irobot Corp has a market cap of $3.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.150000 with a P/E ratio of 23.12 and P/S ratio of 2.38. Irobot Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Irobot Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm Russell J Campanello sold 10,686 shares of IRBT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $122.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • Director Elisha W Finney sold 480 shares of IRBT stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRBT, click here

.

