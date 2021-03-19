Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $643,350 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ADPT on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $42.89 a share. The total sale was $643,350.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $5.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.890000 with and P/S ratio of 56.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $42.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 10,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $42.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 10,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $40.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Diagnostics, immunoSEQ Dx Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of ADPT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $43.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.88% since.

Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $43.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of ADPT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.69. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

Chief People Officer Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

David E. Goel sold 806,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $39.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here