Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

these are the largest CEO buys from the past week.

Thryv Holdings

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO and President Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares on March 17 for an average price of $18.67. The share price has increased by 9.8% since then.

Thryv Holdings provides digital marketing services and software as service management tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments, which include marketing services and SaaS. The majority of the revenue is generated from marketing services, which include print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine optimization and other digital media solutions like display advertising, SEO tools and stand-alone websites. The SaaS segment consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads and add-ons.

The company has a market cap of $636.87 million. Its shares traded at $20.50 as of March 19.

The net loss for the third quarter was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Director and 10% Owner Mudrick Capital Management L. P. sold 63,916 shares on March 11 for an average price of $19.81; 26,392 shares on March 15 for $20.1; and 349,132 shares on March 19 for $19.4. Since then, the stock has gained 5.67%.

GoHealth

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO and 10% owner Clinton P. Jones bought 178,000 shares on March 16 for an average price of $11.38. Since then, the share price has increased by 5.45%.

GoHealth is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion. Its shares traded at $12 as of March 19.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $133.1 million compared to $27.7 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Chief Strategy Officer and 10% owner Brandon M. Cruz bought 178,000 shares on March 16 for an average price of $11.38. Since then, the share price has increased by 5.45%.

Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares on March 12 for an average price of $9.99. The stock has gained 20.12% since then.

Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares on March 12 for an average price of $24.95. Since then, the stock has risen 6.93%.

Tupperware Brands manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry and nutritional products.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion. Its shares traded at $26.68 with a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 as of March 19.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.8 million compared to a net loss of $71.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares on March 12 at a price of $24.15. The share price has increased by 10.48% since then.

President - Commercial Worldwide Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares on March 15 at a price of $27.79. Since then, the stock has fallen 3.99%.

Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares on March 12 for an average price of $24.79. The stock has climbed 7.62% since then.

Executive Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares on March 12 for an average price of $24.36. Since then, the stock has risen 9.52%.

InnovAge Holding

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) CEO, President and Director Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares on March 12 for an average price of $26.62. Since then, the stock has fallen 3.16%.

InnovAge manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through the "Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)" approach.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion. Its shares traded at $25.78 as of March 19.

On March 3, the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Barbara Gutierrez bought 2,000 shares on March 12 at a price of $26.43. Since then, the stock has decreased 2.46%.

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Robin Doerr bought 1,875 shares on March 15 for $25.74 each. The share price has increased by 0.16% since then.

Director Kennedy Edward Moore Jr. bought 23,000 shares on March 8 for an average price of $21. Since then, the stock has gained 22.76%.

Hayward Holdings

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) President and CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares on March 16 at a price of $17. Since then, the stock has not seen a significant change in price.

Hayward Holdings operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools and commercial pools.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion. Its shares traded at $17 as of March 19.

On March 11, 2021 Hayward Holdings announced the pricing of its IPO of 40,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17 per share.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares on March 16 at a price of $17.

Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares on March 16, while President - North America Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares at a price of $17. Vice President and Corporate Controller Michael Colicchio bought 1,500 shares, Director Lori A. Walker bought 2,000 shares and Director Arthur L. Soucy bought 5,550 shares on March 16.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

