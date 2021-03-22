>
Tiziano Frateschi
5 Defensive Companies Gurus Are Buying

Walmart tops the list

March 22, 2021 | About: UL +0.85% PEP +2.6% KO +0.18% PG +1.91% WMT +0.25%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of March 22, the following defensive stocks are popular among gurus.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has a market cap of $374.26 billion. Its revenue has grown 2.20% over the past 10 years.

The retailer is held by 17 gurus, including Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust with 0.41% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

9a9573d37cb2c04e91bc772983764f66.png

As of March 22, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 27.97. The share price of $132.28 was 13.91% below the 52-week high and 29.69% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has lost 9.72%.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) has a market cap of $316.23 billion. Its revenue has declined 2.10% over the past 10 years.

Among the 23 gurus invested in the consumer products manufacturer, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

2464f6c16c1d90bb76df669a22852293.png

As of March 22, the share price of $128.42 was 12.59% below the 52-week high and 36.12% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has declined 6.82%. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 24.28.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) has a market cap of $220.81 billion.

The well-known beverage manufacturer is held by 21 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 9.30% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Pioneer Investments with 0.18%.

2494086216956807e926cd6eafcb8eca.png

As of March 22, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 28.63. The share price of $133.62 was 6.72% below the 52-week high and 41.27% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 2.88%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has a market cap of $184.34 billion. Its revenue has risen 0.80% over the past 10 years.

A total of 14 gurus hold shares in the food and beverage company. With 0.51% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

bed3694baffee4eb4be2bb9e73e4d1b5.png

On March 22, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 26.10. The share price of $133.62 was 10.18% below the 52-week high and 31.75% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 7.38%.

Unilever

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a market cap of $146.50 billion. Its revenue has grown 2% over the past 10 years.

A total of eight gurus own shares of the consumer goods manufacturer. The company's largest guru shareholder is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.19%, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.03% and Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

15bd6d8bf80fbc0ce479a219151f9ca2.png

On March 22, the share price of $55.75 was 12.74% below the 52-week high and 26.53% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 21.05. Year to date, the stock price has declined 7.88%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


