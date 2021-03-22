>
Apa Corp (APA) Executive Vice Pres & CFO Stephen J Riney Sold $678,300 of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: APA -3.18%

Executive Vice Pres & CFO of Apa Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Riney (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of APA on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $19.38 a share. The total sale was $678,300.

Apache Corp is engaged in the oil and gas sector. As an independent energy company, its activities include exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Apa Corp has a market cap of $7.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.960000 with and P/S ratio of 1.61. The dividend yield of Apa Corp stocks is 0.53%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice Pres & CFO Stephen J Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $19.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Juliet S Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $22.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of APA, click here

.

