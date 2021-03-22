>
Catalent Inc (CTLT) Chair & CEO John R Chiminski Sold $23.8 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: CTLT +3.59%

Chair & CEO of Catalent Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R Chiminski (insider trades) sold 225,244 shares of CTLT on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $105.85 a share. The total sale was $23.8 million.

Catalent Inc is a drug development, delivery and supply partner company. It engages in advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products across US, Europe and other international markets. Catalent Inc has a market cap of $18.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.880000 with a P/E ratio of 61.38 and P/S ratio of 5.13. Catalent Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chair & CEO John R Chiminski sold 225,244 shares of CTLT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $105.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & General Counsel Steven L Fasman sold 21,647 shares of CTLT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $104.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.12% since.

.

