First Eagle Commentary: Finding Balance in International Equity Markets

Key Takeaways

Years of US equity market outperformance has left portfolios benchmarked to the S&P 500 Index highly concentrated and susceptible to increased risks.

While the initial rebound in equity markets following the Covid-19 outbreak was sparked by massive policy intervention, the reflation leg of the new bull market appears to have been driven by expectations that 2021 could feature both a reopening of the economy and ample fiscal support.

Though the US dollar strengthened through the early dislocations of the pandemic as investors sought perceived currency "safe havens," it has trended lower since. Periods of dollar weakening traditionally have been supportive of non-US equity markets, and dollar-based portfolios generally get an added boost from foreign exchange effects.

First Eagle leverages decades of global stock-picking experience and a flexible, benchmark-agnostic approach to construct portfolios of companies—across industries, styles and geographies—that offer differentiation from the primary indexes as well as the potential for risk-adjusted returns.

While the outperformance of US stocks in the years that followed the global financial crisis already had been well established, the dominance of domestic equities—notably, mega-cap tech-related companies—during the nascent stages of the Covid-era bull market was the stuff of legend. However, we believe the domestic returns that enlarged the balances of US-heavy portfolios in many cases also increased the risks such portfolios face moving forward. The outsized market appreciation in certain popular stocks and sectors, if left unaddressed over the years, may have driven asset allocations off-kilter.

With US markets priced for perfection in a world that remains anything but, now may be a good time to review portfolio allocations to ensure adequate balance. Interest in foreign stocks appears to have been gaining traction in recent months in conjunction with a "reflation" trade distinguished by a pro-cyclical rotation away from mid-2020's high-flyers and into some areas of the global equity markets that had been lagging, including non-US equities. This brief international renaissance has generally been particularly beneficial for overseas exposures held in US dollar-based portfolios, as a weakening greenback—in a steady downturn since late March 2020—has amplified the performance of such allocations.

Bull Markets and Their Dislocations

While the decade-plus bull market of the 2010s was a very fruitful period for US stocks—and tech-related US stocks, in particular—the initial stages of the postpandemic rebound in 2020 represented a bumper crop. From the market bottom on March 23 through the end of August—a period of less than six months—the S&P 500 Index returned 58% compared to the 32% climb of the MSCI EAFE Index. The NYSE FANG+ Index, which has surpassed the Nasdaq Composite as the tech-stock bellwether in the eyes of many observers, spiked an unfathomable 111% during this time frame.1

Though one could argue about the magnitude, the bifurcation in performance between US and international stocks made a fair amount of sense given the nature of the economic turmoil that emerged as Covid-19 widened its spread. The pandemic provoked a near shutdown of the more mature, physical components of the economy— sectors like materials, industrials and real estate that account for a larger share of the MSCI EAFE Index than the S&P 500 Index.2 In contrast, the pandemic-driven shift online for both business and personal commerce accelerated preexisting trends and provided a significant boost to new-economy growth stocks with strong online presence, which is characteristic of some of the larger sectors within the domestic equity market.

While investors would be hard-pressed to complain about US market return trends— whether tracing back to 2009 or to the beginning of the more recent bull market—this outperformance has implications for investment expectations moving forward that warrant consideration.

Lofty prices and multiples for US equities. As shown in Exhibits 1 and 2, the post-crisis surge in US stocks has driven the price of the S&P 500 Index relative to the MSCI EAFE Index to levels far above those seen previously, while the relative valuation of these two indexes has gapped to multi-decade wides. While conclusions drawn from index-level metrics can sometimes be misleading, particularly for active investors focused on bottom-up portfolio construction, basic arithmetic suggests that expected future returns for today's highfliers will be lower unless these companies can further improve upon their pandemic-fueled fundamentals or expand their already-high price multiples.

A top-heavy domestic market. Despite the success of the US market since 2009, there has been a stark divide between the haves and have-nots over this period. Though the S&P 500 Index appreciated more than 500% during the bull market that emerged from the ashes of the global financial crisis—officially, from March 9, 2009, through February 19, 2020—the aggregate price appreciation of the information technology, consumer discretionary and financial sectors was greater than that of the other eight sectors of the index combined.3

Similar division could be found following the Covid-related selloff, and the domestic market's recovery from its bear-market bottom was notable for its lack of breadth. While the S&P 500 Index as a whole reclaimed its high a mere 106 trading days after its March 23 low, only 40% of the names within the index could make the same claim; this compares with a 60% rate following the 2007–09 bear market, over a recovery period of more than 1,000 days. On a market-cap-weighted basis, 59% of the S&P 500 Index recovered during the post-Covid period, driven primarily by FANG+, information technology and health care stocks; the bull market that began in 2009 saw 75% of the index by market cap recover, with broad-based participation across sectors.4

These dynamics have culminated in an extremely top-heavy US equity market. As shown in Exhibit 3, the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 Index—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet Class A and Class C combined) and Facebook— comprised 22% of its market capitalization as of year-end 2020 after years of steady growth. Excluding the contribution of these five names from the S&P 500 Index's 2020 performance would slash the index's return by about 760 basis points.5 The MSCI EAFE Index, in contrast, has seen only minimal change in its leaders' share of the market over the years.

