Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Senior EVP & COO Jeffrey J Hurd Sold $1.8 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: EQH -0.71%

Senior EVP & COO of Equitable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey J Hurd (insider trades) sold 55,500 shares of EQH on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $32.84 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $14.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.390000 with and P/S ratio of 1.21. The dividend yield of Equitable Holdings Inc stocks is 2.09%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior EVP & CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of EQH stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $32.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior EVP & COO Jeffrey J Hurd sold 55,500 shares of EQH stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $32.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • SEVP & Chief Legal Officer Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of EQH stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.
  • SEVP & Chief Legal Officer Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of EQH stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $31.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQH, click here

.

