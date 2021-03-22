Stonex Group Inc (SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sold $1.9 million of Shares

COO of Stonex Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Xuong Nguyen (insider trades) sold 29,357 shares of SNEX on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $65 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk. Stonex Group Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.000000 with a P/E ratio of 7.43 and P/S ratio of 0.02. Stonex Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO - subsidiary entity Philip Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of SNEX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $59.91. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Governance/Legal Officer Diego Rotsztain bought 1,500 shares of SNEX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $63.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.

Head-Retail & Foreign Exchange Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of SNEX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $63.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of SNEX stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of SNEX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

