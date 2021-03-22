>
Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Bought $112,500 of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: BRG -2.03%

CFO of Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J. Vohs (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of BRG on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $22.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $112,500.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc invests in institutional-quality apartment properties in US growth markets. The Company's objective is to maximize returns through investments in Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in United States. Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc has a market cap of $254.591 million; its shares were traded at around $11.080000 with and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc stocks is 5.87%. Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 30.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Ramin Kamfar bought 489 shares of BRG stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $22.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 50.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of BRG stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $22.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 50.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BRG, click here

.

