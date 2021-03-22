>
Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: AMKR -0.21%

CFO of Amkor Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Megan Faust (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of AMKR on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $23.29 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology Inc has a market cap of $5.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.920000 with a P/E ratio of 17.20 and P/S ratio of 1.15. The dividend yield of Amkor Technology Inc stocks is 0.33%. Amkor Technology Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Amkor Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of AMKR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of AMKR stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $23.29. The price of the stock has increased by 2.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of AMKR stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMKR, click here

.

