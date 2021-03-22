Oncocyte Corp (OCX) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews Bought $52,690 of Shares

CEO of Oncocyte Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald Asbury Andrews (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of OCX on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $4.79 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,690.

OncoCyte Corp focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. Oncocyte Corp has a market cap of $415.492 million; its shares were traded at around $4.690000 with and P/S ratio of 275.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

