Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $983,160 of Shares

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of NARI on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $109.24 a share. The total sale was $983,160.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.710000 with a P/E ratio of 626.19 and P/S ratio of 35.16.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $92.47. The price of the stock has increased by 21.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $97.96. The price of the stock has increased by 15.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,450,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $112.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

Director Kirk G. Nielsen sold 206 shares of NARI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.08% since.

Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $116.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $103.76. The price of the stock has increased by 8.63% since.

