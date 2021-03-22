>
Teradyne Inc (TER) President and CEO Mark E Jagiela Sold $10.4 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: TER +1.83%

President and CEO of Teradyne Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark E Jagiela (insider trades) sold 90,545 shares of TER on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $114.38 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

Teradyne Inc caters to the semiconductor industry. Its products include test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives, solid state disks and circuit boards. Teradyne Inc has a market cap of $19.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.010000 with a P/E ratio of 27.34 and P/S ratio of 6.86. The dividend yield of Teradyne Inc stocks is 0.35%. Teradyne Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark E Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of TER stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $114.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Edwin J Gillis sold 19,015 shares of TER stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $111.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.
  • President, Ind. Automation Grp Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of TER stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $111.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TER, click here

.

