Upwork Inc (UPWK) President & CEO Hayden Brown Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Upwork Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hayden Brown (insider trades) sold 31,797 shares of UPWK on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $45.13 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Upwork Inc has a market cap of $5.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.730000 with and P/S ratio of 14.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of UPWK stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.

