Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, 89bio Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Kellogg W K Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, 89bio Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q4, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owns 6 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWI, ETNB,

ACWI, ETNB, Reduced Positions: SPY,

Kellogg Co (K) - 60,465,170 shares, 94.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,392,708 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 289,935 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 438,815 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,973 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.27%

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,392,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in 89bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 86.27%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust still held 24,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.