BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Danaher Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Churchi

St Helier, Y9, based Investment company BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, sells Danaher Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 246 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluecrest+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,225,350 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,533,322 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,010,616 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 2,829,553 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 2,225,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 2,533,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 2,829,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,495,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,891,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,272,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in SINA Corp by 352.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp by 1769.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,056,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc by 3879.40%. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,685,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.689100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,056,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,840,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $10.8.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 60%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd still held 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp by 65.32%. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd still held 1,062,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 71.11%. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd still held 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 69.58%. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd still held 140,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.