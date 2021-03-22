>
Trinet Group Inc (TNET) PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield Sold $953,579 of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: TNET -1.29%

PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of Trinet Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Burton M. Goldfield (insider trades) sold 11,666 shares of TNET on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $81.74 a share. The total sale was $953,579.

Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management. Trinet Group Inc has a market cap of $5.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.680000 with a P/E ratio of 20.02 and P/S ratio of 1.33. Trinet Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 29.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TNET stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $81.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $82.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.24% since.
  • Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TNET stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $80.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.
  • Director H Raymond Bingham sold 830 shares of TNET stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $79.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
  • Director Katherine August-dewilde sold 39,988 shares of TNET stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $81.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.
  • Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TNET stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $82.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNET, click here

.

