Levi Strauss (LEVI) President and CEO Charles V Bergh Sold $8.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles V Bergh (insider trades) sold 356,926 shares of LEVI on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $24.94 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $9.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.820000 with and P/S ratio of 2.25. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.79%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Charles V Bergh sold 356,926 shares of LEVI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $24.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

President and CEO Charles V Bergh sold 984,710 shares of LEVI stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $24.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

President and CEO Charles V Bergh sold 359,649 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 262,234 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 118,001 shares of LEVI stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $25.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

10% Owner Margaret E. Haas sold 38,867 shares of LEVI stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $25.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,441 shares of LEVI stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $25.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

10% Owner Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 66,774 shares of LEVI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $25.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 5,342 shares of LEVI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $25.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

