Oracle Corp (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sold $149.4 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: ORCL +0.09%

CEO of Oracle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Safra Catz (insider trades) sold 2,250,000 shares of ORCL on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $66.4 a share. The total sale was $149.4 million.

Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide. Oracle Corp has a market cap of $191.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.320000 with a P/E ratio of 15.85 and P/S ratio of 5.15. The dividend yield of Oracle Corp stocks is 1.45%. Oracle Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Oracle Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Safra Catz sold 2,250,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $66.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.
  • CEO Safra Catz sold 5,000,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $66.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 10,242 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $67.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $66.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.
  • Executive Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ORCL, click here

.

