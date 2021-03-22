Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) CEO Tanya L Domier Bought $301,658 of Shares

CEO of Advantage Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tanya L Domier (insider trades) bought 27,250 shares of ADV on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $11.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $301,658.

Advantage Solutions Inc has a market cap of $3.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.960000 with and P/S ratio of 0.76.

CEO Recent Trades:

