Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) CEO Tanya L Domier Bought $301,658 of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: ADV +1.48%

CEO of Advantage Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tanya L Domier (insider trades) bought 27,250 shares of ADV on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $11.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $301,658.

Advantage Solutions Inc has a market cap of $3.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.960000 with and P/S ratio of 0.76.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Tanya L Domier bought 27,250 shares of ADV stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $11.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADV, click here

.

