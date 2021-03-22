Progressive Corp (PGR) VP and CFO John P Sauerland Sold $1.1 million of Shares

VP and CFO of Progressive Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P Sauerland (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PGR on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $91.4 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Progressive Corp is an insurance holding company which provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. Progressive Corp has a market cap of $52.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.130000 with a P/E ratio of 9.34 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of Progressive Corp stocks is 5.45%. Progressive Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Progressive Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Information Officer Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of PGR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $88.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.64% since.

