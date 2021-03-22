>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Progressive Corp (PGR) VP and CFO John P Sauerland Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 22, 2021 | About: PGR -0.89%

VP and CFO of Progressive Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John P Sauerland (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PGR on 03/18/2021 at an average price of $91.4 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Progressive Corp is an insurance holding company which provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. Progressive Corp has a market cap of $52.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.130000 with a P/E ratio of 9.34 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of Progressive Corp stocks is 5.45%. Progressive Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Progressive Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP and CFO John P Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of PGR stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $91.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Information Officer Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of PGR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $88.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)