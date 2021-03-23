Tyson Foods: Continued Margin Expansion for 2021

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has had a mixed 2020. Initially, the company was in the news for the wrong reasons as many of its plant employees were infected by the Covid-19 virus. This resulted in questions being raised with respect to the safety precautions implemented by management. However, the company was able to wriggle its way out of the bad publicity and the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus as it managed to deliver decent quarterly results.

While its struggles in the chicken segment have continued, the company has been able to pass on higher prices to consumers in 2020. Whether it will be able to do the same in 2021 is yet to be seen.

Financial performance

Tyson Foods delivered mixed fourth-quarter results, where it failed to meet analysts' expectations in terms of revenue but delivered an earnings beat. The company reported a top line of $10.46 billion, which was 3.28% lower than the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It underperformed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.86 billion.

However, the company reported a gross margin of 12.40% and an operating margin of 7.86%, which were higher than those in the year-ago quarter. Tyson reported a net income of $467 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49. E-commerce growth as well as a strong growth in pricing was the biggest driver of the bottom line. Tyson Foods reported $1.39 billion in the form of operating cash flows and ended 2020 with a strong cash position.

Price-volume mix struggles

The common observation is that the pandemic led to a solid price increase in almost all types of meat. The company charged a 4%, 2.2%, and 3.3% higher price for beef, pork and prepared foods respectively in 2020 as a result of supply shortages caused by the pandemic. The volume consumption has been lower in beef and prepared foods as compared to the previous fiscal year, but pork performed well with a 1.9% increase in volumes on a year-on-year basis.

One of the biggest concerns for management today is the increasing focus of consumers on organic meat substitutes, which are leading to a decline in volumes. While the company was able to compensate for the lower volumes through higher prices in 2020, it might not be able to pass on higher prices to consumers in 2021.

Margin expansion and other drivers

There are a number of positives that shareholders can look forward to for Tyson Foods in 2021. Its e-commerce revenue grew 99% in 2020 and around 126% in the fourth quarter with over $1 billion a year being generated from online sources. This should continue to be a strong driver in 2021. Tyson Foods is also adapting well to the plant-based as well as blended protein consumption trend through its Raised & Rooted brand, which offers both 100% plant-based protein products and blended products containing both meat and plant-based proteins. Through Tyson's strong distribution network across stores and restaurants, this brand has witnessed a staggering 250% growth over the past year.

Among other growth drivers, the company should see a visible jump in margins this year as the previous year had much higher direct costs (around $540 million, of which close to $300 million were bonuses and benefits to employees for working during the pandemic). The management's earlier plan of implementing $200 million in cost savings through better efficiency in operations and supply chain should be implemented in 2021 along with the reduction of the Covid-related incremental costs.

Key risks and final thoughts

Tyson Foods' stock had a particularly topsy-turvy 2020, but has recovered over the past several months. While the share price has recovered on decent top-line growth, we see its enterprise-value-to-Ebitda multiple is well below its one-year high, indicating a potential scope for multiple expansion.

When we look at the underlying risks, one of the biggest issues associated with Tyson Foods' business is the risk of price fluctuations in all its segments, especially the gradual decrease in the price of chicken. Tyson's struggles in the chicken segment continue as it has less than 1% margins and was the only business where the company could not increase prices.

The stock does have its fair share of positives, however. Apart from e-commerce and plant-based protein products, the prepared foods segment could be a major growth driver where the company could further increase pricing as it has high demand. Moreover, the company is also flushed with cash, which is another green flag. Overall, the stock is a decent "hold" for 2021.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: