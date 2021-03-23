>
Mayank Marwah
What Investors Should Know About IHS Markit's 1st-Quarter Results

The company posts earnings and revenue beat

March 23, 2021 | About: INFO +0.75%

Before the opening bell on March 23, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) released its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021, which ended on Feb. 28. The financial information services provider surpassed earnings and revenue projections.

Snapshot of the quarter

The London-based company posted adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter, up from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter. Analysts called for earnings per share of 70 cents.

Revenue of $1.12 billion was up from the $1.08 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter and surpassed projections by $1.11 billion. Growth in the financial services and transportation segments was partially negated by poor performance in the consolidated markets and solutions and resources segments.

Reflecting on the quarter, Chairman and CEO Lance Uggla said, "We are very pleased with our start to the year, with all of our segments performing at or above our expectations."

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Gear also commented on IHS Markit's performance, saying, "As our end markets and business continue to recover, we now expect to deliver results in the upper half of our 2021 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS guidance ranges."

Segment performance

In the Financial Services sector, revenue rose 11% in the first quarter to $485 million. That includes 10% organic growth. Quarterly adjusted Ebitda stood at $233 million, which reflected 13% growth over the past year.

The Transportation division saw revenue growth of 5% to $312 million, which includes 4% organic growth. Adjusted Ebitda came in at $147 million, which increased $29 million from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue of $203 million decreased 10% on a year-over-year basis for the Resources segment, inclusive of the total organic revenue decline of 10%. Adjusted Ebitda declined by $16 million to $74 million.

In the Consolidated Markets and Solutions division, revenue plunged 1% to $121 million, including the total organic revenue decline of 1% in the reported quarter. Quarterly adjusted Ebitda totalled $26 million, down 11% as compared to last year.

Financial forecast

IHS Markit has provided financial guidance for fiscal 2021. The company projects adjusted Ebitda to fall within the range of $2 billion to $2.03 billion. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be between $3.11 and $3.16.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Mayank Marwah
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.

