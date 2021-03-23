>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2574) 

3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

Radian Group tops the list

March 23, 2021 | About: RDN -0.88% AKO.B +0.13% WLKP -1.65%

If you are looking for bargain opportunities, then you should consider the following stocks since they meet the criteria listed below:

  • A price-earnings ratio of less than 20.
  • An enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio near or below the historical low of the S&P 500 over the past seven years (which stands at around 10.54).
  • A robust dividend growth exceeding the S&P 500, which has seen its dividends per share grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 4% over the past three years through Dec. 31.

Radian Group

The first stock that qualifies is Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), a Philadelphia-based specialty insurer serving mortgage originators and lenders, mortgage investors, government-sponsored enterprises and real estate investors, brokers and agents.

The stock closed at $22.12 per share on Monday for a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 11, an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a three-year dividend growth rate of 268.4%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $25.55 per share.

Embotelladora Andina

The second stock that makes the cut is Embotelladora Andina SA (NYSE:AKO.B), a Chilean producer, marketer and distributor of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in South America.

The stock closed at $15.5 per share on Monday for a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 15.59, an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a three-year dividend growth rate of 9.40%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $18.49 per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners

The third stock that meets the criteria is Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), a Houston-based producer and seller of ethylene and related products in the U.S.

The stock closed at $24.22 per share on Monday for a market cap of $852.52 million, a price-earnings ratio of 12.81, an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a three-year dividend growth rate of 9.40%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $25.75 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)