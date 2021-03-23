3 Low Price-Free Cash Flow Ratio Stock Picks

When screening the market for value opportunities, one method is to choose stocks whose trailing 12-month price-to-free cash flow ratios are low compared to that of the S&P 500 Index, which stands at around 10.93 currently.

Thus, investors could be interested in the following stocks as they meet the above criteria and are recommended by sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

MiX Telematics

The first stock to consider is MiX Telematics Ltd. (NYSE:MIXT), a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of software application solutions for fleet and mobile asset management.

MiX Telematics' price-to-free cash flow ratio is 10.65 as of March 22, ranking higher than 83% of 1,333 companies that operate in the software industry.

MiX Telematics' free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December stood at $1.26, growing 226.20% over the past year.

As a result of a 78.3% increase that occured over the past year, the stock closed at $13.46 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $298.94 million and a 52-week range of $7 to $15.

Currently, MiX Telematics is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders, with the most recent payment of 6.8 cents per common share issued on March 4. The payment produces a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.83% as of March 22.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $18.50 per share.

Civeo

The second stock investors may want to consider is Civeo Corp. (NYSE:CVEO), a Houston-based provider of accommodations to workforces in the natural resource industry in North America and Australia.

Civeo's price-to-free cash flow ratio is 2.07 as of March 22, ranking higher than 94% of 662 companies that operate in the business services industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months stood at $7.58. The free cash flow increased by 136.60% over the past year.

As a result of a nearly 215% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock traded at $15.68 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $224.01 million and a 52-week range of $4.08 to $20.67.

Currently, Civeo does not pay a dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 2 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $30 per share.

Salem Media Group

The third stock to consider is Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), an Irving, Texas-based multimedia operator.

Salem Media Group's price-to-free cash flow ratio is 4.66 as of March 22, ranking higher than 84% of 557 companies that operate in the media-diversified industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months was 67 cents. The free cash flow increased by 95.40% over the past year.

Thanks to a 208.4% increase over the past year, the stock was trading at $3.12 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $83.63 million and a 52-week range of $0.69 to $3.95.

Currently, Salem Media Group is not paying dividends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board of directors decided to temporarily suspend the distribution, but may reinstate it this year.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $4.13 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

