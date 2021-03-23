Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.52 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is shown in the chart below.

Because Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.95% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.20, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1 billion and loss of $1.914 a share. Its operating margin of -13.80% worse than 84% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is -4%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -17.4%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV's ROIC is -3.37 while its WACC came in at 11.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is shown below: