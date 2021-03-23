The stock of California Gold Mining (OTCPK:CFGMF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.092 per share and the market cap of $6.2 million, California Gold Mining stock appears to be . GF Value for California Gold Mining is shown in the chart below.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. California Gold Mining has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of California Gold Mining at 1 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of California Gold Mining is poor. This is the debt and cash of California Gold Mining over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. California Gold Mining has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.3 million and loss of $0.083 a share. Its operating margin is -461.63%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of California Gold Mining is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of California Gold Mining over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of California Gold Mining is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.1%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, California Gold Mining's return on invested capital is -13.71, and its cost of capital is 14.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of California Gold Mining is shown below: