Medpace Holdings Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Medpace Holdings (NAS:MEDP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $160.49 per share and the market cap of $5.7 billion, Medpace Holdings stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Medpace Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Medpace Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 30.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.62% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Medpace Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.41, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Medpace Holdings is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Medpace Holdings is strong. This is the debt and cash of Medpace Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Medpace Holdings has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $925.9 million and earnings of $3.84 a share. Its operating margin is 18.04%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Medpace Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Medpace Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Medpace Holdings is 30.9%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 21.1%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Medpace Holdings's return on invested capital is 12.65, and its cost of capital is 10.39. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Medpace Holdings is shown below: