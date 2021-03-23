GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NAS:GWPH, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $214.8 per share and the market cap of $6.5 billion, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC stock might be a value trap is because

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 14.26, which which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $527.2 million and loss of $1.8 a share. Its operating margin is -9.82%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is 268.8%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 41%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC's return on invested capital is -18.23, and its cost of capital is 11.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is shown below: