ResMed Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of ResMed (NYSE:RMD, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $190.3 per share and the market cap of $27.7 billion, ResMed stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for ResMed is shown in the chart below.

Because ResMed is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 11.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.04% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of ResMed is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ResMed is fair. This is the debt and cash of ResMed over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.1 billion and earnings of $4.79 a share. Its operating margin is 28.72%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of ResMed is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ResMed over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. ResMed's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments%. ResMed's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.6%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ResMed's ROIC was 19.89, while its WACC came in at 2.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ResMed is shown below: