Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $5.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 62,000 shares of DIOD on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $88.19 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.950000 with a P/E ratio of 44.12 and P/S ratio of 3.52. Diodes Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 62,000 shares of DIOD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $88.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brett R Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of DIOD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $81.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

CFO Brett R Whitmire sold 1,990 shares of DIOD stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $83.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, WW Power Products Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of DIOD stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $88.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.95% since.

SVP, WW Power Products Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of DIOD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $85.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.64% since.

Director C H Chen sold 50,000 shares of DIOD stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

VP, Worldwide Analog Products Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of DIOD stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $84.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.

SVP, WW Power Products Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of DIOD stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $83.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIOD, click here