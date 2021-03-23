>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky Sold $2 million of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: DKS -4.77%

EVP, CFO of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee J Belitsky (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DKS on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $79.25 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a market cap of $6.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.320000 with a P/E ratio of 13.79 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stocks is 1.71%. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Dick's Sporting Goods Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DKS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $79.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, General Counsel John Edward Hayes Iii sold 6,592 shares of DKS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $78.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.
  • SVP, General Counsel John Edward Hayes Iii sold 11,671 shares of DKS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.
  • Director William J Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DKS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DKS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)