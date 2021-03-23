Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee J Belitsky (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DKS on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $79.25 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a market cap of $6.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.320000 with a P/E ratio of 13.79 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stocks is 1.71%. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Dick's Sporting Goods Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DKS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $79.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel John Edward Hayes Iii sold 6,592 shares of DKS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $78.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.

SVP, General Counsel John Edward Hayes Iii sold 11,671 shares of DKS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

Director William J Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DKS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

