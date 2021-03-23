Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $142.64 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $54.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.520000 with and P/S ratio of 67.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $142.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.09% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $135.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $128.18. The price of the stock has increased by 6.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of MRNA stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $144.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.73% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $144.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $144.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $149.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.85% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $148.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.07% since.

