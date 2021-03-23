Mongodb Inc (MDB) COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sold $6.1 million of Shares

COO and CFO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Lawrence Gordon (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MDB on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $307.25 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. Mongodb Inc has a market cap of $18.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $305.000000 with and P/S ratio of 30.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $336.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $307.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 519 shares of MDB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $391.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 22% since.

Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $389.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDB, click here