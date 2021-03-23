>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mongodb Inc (MDB) COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sold $6.1 million of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: MDB -1.54%

COO and CFO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Lawrence Gordon (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MDB on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $307.25 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. Mongodb Inc has a market cap of $18.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $305.000000 with and P/S ratio of 30.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $336.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $307.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 519 shares of MDB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $391.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 22% since.
  • Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $389.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)