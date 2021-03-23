Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian Sold $20.8 million of Shares

EVP & President, Commercial of Anthem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter D Haytaian (insider trades) sold 59,500 shares of ANTM on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $349.2 a share. The total sale was $20.8 million.

Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. Anthem Inc has a market cap of $86.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $351.830000 with a P/E ratio of 19.65 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of Anthem Inc stocks is 1.13%. Anthem Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Anthem Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Ronald W Penczek sold 2,068 shares of ANTM stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $333.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Ronald W Penczek sold 67 shares of ANTM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $323.56. The price of the stock has increased by 8.74% since.

