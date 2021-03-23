E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 39,694 shares of ELF on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $28.99 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. E.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.240000 with a P/E ratio of 247.65 and P/S ratio of 4.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of ELF stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $28.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of ELF stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $28.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of ELF stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $26.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,297 shares of ELF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $26.46. The price of the stock has increased by 2.95% since.

CEO Tarang Amin sold 302,692 shares of ELF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $26.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks Scott Milsten sold 30,000 shares of ELF stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $27.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

SVP, Operations Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of ELF stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $27.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

SVP, Operations Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of ELF stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $25.62. The price of the stock has increased by 6.32% since.

See Remarks Kory Marchisotto sold 31,850 shares of ELF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $26.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

See remarks Scott Milsten sold 54,925 shares of ELF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $26.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

