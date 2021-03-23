Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly Bought $102,500 of Shares

CFO of Agile Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dennis Reilly (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of AGRX on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $2.05 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $102,500.

Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch technology for use in contraception products. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $164.742 million; its shares were traded at around $1.880000 with and P/S ratio of 208.89. Agile Therapeutics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 21.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alfred Altomari bought 12,500 shares of AGRX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of AGRX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $2.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AGRX, click here