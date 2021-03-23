Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 9,603 shares of COUP on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $256.41 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $19.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $260.980000 with and P/S ratio of 33.13. Coupa Software Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $254.29. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Ford sold 3,878 shares of COUP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $256.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Anthony D Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of COUP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $256.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

EVP Global Sales Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of COUP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $256.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of COUP stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $256.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of COUP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $277.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

Director Leslie C.g. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of COUP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $284.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.3% since.

