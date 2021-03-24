US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,423.15 on Tuesday with a loss of 308.05 points or -0.94%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,910.52 for a loss of 30.07 points or -0.76%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,227.70 for a loss of 149.85 points or-1.12%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 20.30 for a gain of 1.42 points or 7.52%

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday and the major indexes all reported losses. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and new Treasury Secretary Yellen were a top headline for the day. Powell and Yellen discussed response efforts to the Coronavirus pandemic before congressional officials. Powell said he is not expecting the American Rescue Plan to cause a large increase in inflation. President Biden also says he is working on more stimulus efforts, including a $3 trillion infrastructure plan. March 23 marks one year from a major pandemic-induced stock market low.

In other news:

The current trade balance report for the fourth quarter showed a deficit of -$188.5 billion following a deficit of -$180.9 billion.

New home sales decreased -18.2% in February following an increase of 3.2%. On a seasonally adjusted annual basis, new home sales decreased to 0.775 million from 0.948 million.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 17 in March from 14.

The Treasury held auctions for 52-week bills at a rate of 0.070%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.010% and 2-year notes at a rate of 0.152%.

Across the board:

Power Solutions International (PSIX) +23.13%

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) -3.52% on trial data concerns.

S&P 500 Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) -1.46% on falling crude oil prices and pandemic concerns in Germany.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -3.28% on report that chief executive officer has a $20 billion investment plan

GameStop (NYSE:GME) -6.55%. Q4 revenue of $2.12 billion decreased -3.2% year over year and missed estimates by $110 million. GAAP EPS of $1.18 missed estimates by $0.29 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 missed estimates by $0.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -1.76%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,185.69 for a loss of 81.16 points or -3.58%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,289.25 for a loss of 46.57 points or -3.49%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,503.06 for a loss of 487.52 points or -3.25%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,593.37 for a loss of 388.88 points or -3.54%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,530.91 for a loss of 67.86 points or -2.61%; the S&P 100 at 1,779.83 for a loss of 8.23 points or -0.46%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,017.79 for a loss of 68.72 points or -0.53%; the Russell 3000 at 2,347.98 for a loss of 25.43 points or -1.07%; the Russell 1000 at 2,205.71 for a loss of 19.56 points or -0.88%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,002.55 for a loss of 443.07 points or -1.07%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 794.93 for a loss of 11.45 points or -1.42%.

